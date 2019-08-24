‘Dodge for a Cause’ Dodgeball Tournament benefits Maverick Elite Wrestling Club

Time To Play Dodgeball

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department’s Neighborhood Patrol Officers (NPO) Unit hosted a dodgeball tournament on Saturday to benefit the Maverick Elite Wrestling Club.

Several teams came together for the third annual Dodge for a Cause Dodgeball Tournament at the Bus and Freda Dugger Sportsplex.

The tournament was organized as a way for NPO officers to give back to the communities they serve across the city.

The Maverick Elite Wrestling Club is a local non-profit which prepares kids in the community to be successful in life. Not only does it teach
them how to wrestle, it helps them develop self-esteem, respect for others and moral
character.

