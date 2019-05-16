Doctors say too much computer time causes vision problems

A new study says less computer time combined with more blinking while looking at screens can protect your eyes.

Doctors are seeing more patients with eye pain and vision problems because they're not blinking enough when in front of computer or mobile screens.

An eye care study of 2,000 adults looked at screen viewing habits.

Where screens were looked at for at least 8 hours a day, one-third of the viewers suffered headaches and eye strain.

Experts say our "blink rate" drops from 20 times a minute to just one or three times per minute.

They recommend a "20-20-20" rule. Look away every 20 minutes, at something 20 feet away, for twenty seconds.