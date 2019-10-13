Doctors in Amarillo report flu cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Doctors are already reporting cases of the flu here in the panhandle.

“We’ve already started to see flu cases and it’s kind of early in the year,” Dr. Thomas Mercado, Physician at Exceptional Emergency Center, stated.

Coughing, fever, and chills, these are just a few signs that you may have the flu.

“The flu is caused by a virus that causes symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, ” Dr. Mercado said.

For some people the flu is simply uncomfortable however, doctors warn that some are more prone to complications.

“The people that are at the highest risk from getting complications from the flu are people that are very young under five, and elderly over 65, pregnant women and people who have chronic medical problems,” Dr. Mercado explained.

Doctors are saying people should consider taking precautions now. One way to do so is to get the flu shot.

“The CDC recommends that everyone get vaccinated for the flu if you’re 6 months or older,” Dr. Mercado said.

The shot does not entirely elminate the chance of getting this year’s strain of the virus. The shot is meant to help shorten the life span of the flu and make the symptoms less severe.

“People will still get potentially sick with the fu after they’ve had the flu vaccine it doesn’t mean that it’s not working, and that it didn’t work,” Dr. Mercado stated.

Dr. Mercado said especially during this time of year, people should remember to wash their hands, wipe down their work area, and if they feel sick the best way to not spread it is to simply stay home.