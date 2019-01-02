Doctor's Orders: Tips for Keeping Healthy in 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Working out, eating right, and drinking less are just a few popular resolutions that people make each year. For the majority, a new year means getting rid of bad habits such as drinking more than the occasional glass of wine.

Dr. David Haacke, a physician working at Exceptional Emergency Center, said he has seen the harmful effects alcohol can have, and positives from cutting out alcohol.

"Alcohol is a neurotoxin. You know it's bad for you...the more you drink of it, the worse it is of course," Dr. Haacke said, "So, I think it's a healthy decision for everyone to make. If someone makes that decision, I say good for them."

Alcohol is a solvent which goes to the brain and makes a person feel happy, but that feeling is actually your brain trying to relieve the body in a time of stress. It turns out that one drink too many can cause damage, both mentally and physically.

"If you use it chronically it puts such a strain on the liver, and over time you can get whats called cirrhosis of the liver which is a liver that can no longer do its job and people die from that," Haacke stated.

He also said it is time to put down the cigarettes.

"It's filled with all kinds of toxins and heavy metals and those kinds of things that just deplete your health," Dr. Haacke said.

Aside from putting poison in your body, with each puff, smoking increases your risk of cancer and lung disease.

When dropping bad habits, doctors encourage people to pick up a good one, like working out.

"It's kind of a good stress. Like alcohol is bad stress, exercise is a good stress," Haacke added.

Exercise releases endorphins which make you feel good, and help your body stay healthy.

"It releases all of what we call natural anabolic steroids that make you bigger, stronger and faster," Dr. Haacke said, "So exercise is a great thing."

For those who are planning on kicking smoking, Dr. Haacke said it only takes the body 20 to 40 days to cleanse itself from smoke and toxins inside of cigarettes and can undo years of damage.

Dr. Haacke said if you are unsure about how to start, whether quitting smoking cigarettes or drinking alcohol, he suggests talking with your doctor.

