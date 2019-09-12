Do My Job: Barista

“It’s been my wife’s dream since she was a little girl to own a coffee shop and it’s my dream to make her dreams come true,” John Elder, co-owner of S&J Coffee House said.

Both paramedics by trade, Sarrissa and John said they opened S&J Coffee House because they wanted to see people at their happiest moments.



“We wanted to create a space that we would enjoy going to and would enjoy spending time in,” John said. “It’s our job to educate them about what option are out there and expand their palette– learn to enjoy more.”

S&J Coffee House is open for breakfast and lunch. Learn more here.

S&J Coffee House

112 S. W. 6th Ave.

806-513-0927

www.sandjcoffeehouse.com