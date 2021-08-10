Do face masks work? Here are 49 scientific studies that explain why they do

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the beginning of the historic COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most hotly debated subjects has been about masks and whether they actually help slow the spread of the disease.

At the onset of the pandemic, there was slim evidence to either prove or disprove the effectiveness of mask-wearing to slow the spread of this particular coronavirus because, obviously, COVID-19 was a new disease. Additionally, there was little research focusing on respiratory disease transmission during a global pandemic of COVID-19’s magnitude — a once-in-a-lifetime worldwide disaster. Naturally, there was little data to go on about the efficacy of mask-wearing during these exact circumstances.

This lack of information was perhaps confusing for many but millions in the scientific community quickly jumped to help the world understand this disease better. They built upon years of existing data on coronaviruses and communicable diseases. While researchers of all 49 studies listed below acknowledge there’s still much more data to be explored, they have all acknowledged the efficacy of mask-wearing to some degree at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Researchers of one study urge people not to infer when reading studies: “Various authors have justified not wearing masks on four main grounds. Firstly, they claim that there is limited evidence that they are effective. The first argument can be challenged on the grounds that absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”

Reasons for mask hesitancy and doubt include conflicting data from health officials, political biases and cultural unfamiliarity (studies showed mask-wearing was lower in countries where face masking to prevent disease was not as common as in others). While studies disputing masking claims do exist — as is the nature of scientific research — in researching this piece, the majority explored for this article appeared to conclude either in the affirmative or that more information was needed.

Through the writing of this article, efforts were made to be transparent about publication dates, sources, data sets, and when findings that were critical of mask-wearing appeared. Where they arose, they were included and we worked to give them context.

Below, find 49 studies (some pending peer review) which show the effectiveness of masking.

Peer-reviewed studies:

Peer-review pending

Researchers in this study carried out several simulations where one infected person was put into a population of other participants who were susceptible. Mask wearing among the uninfected was gradually increased and a “striking” decrease was seen in the overall number of COVID-19 cases. In addition to several other mask-affirming findings, authors of the study published in the Yale University-BMJ-affiliated health sciences site MedRxiv, write: “If all individuals move freely and randomly interact with others (i.e., 0% SD), the rate of daily infection through the population depends on the percentage of individuals wearing masks.”

University of North Texas Health Science Center researchers found in this July 2020 study that “states with an early mask mandate have been able to protect against the June [2020] surge across the country. Here, researchers reviewed data — including number of daily case numbers and transmission rate — to determine if local mask mandates affected spread in that state. Observing the four counties in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex, researchers found Dallas and Tarrant counties (both had mask mandates) showed a dramatic drop in new cases, hospitalizations and ER visits. The other two counties, Collin and Denton, did not have mask mandates experienced either growth or marginal decrease.

A study from the Population Research Institute at the Family Federation of Finland found that if 80% of people in the U.K. masked, it would do more to squelch the pandemic than a full shutdown.

This Malaysian observational study tracked mask use among patients being admitted into hospitals. They concluded that extensive use of facemasks could help mitigate impact and more work is needed to make sure people are correctly wearing them.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) performed testing of various face masks — while effectiveness varied, certain cloth masks were found to be even better than medical-grade masks. All masks were found to be effective at stopping transmission at some level.

A late 2020 study looking at COVID-19 transmission in Georgia school districts found that schools in the state that required masks to be worn had a 37% lower incidence of COVID-19 among teachers and staff than those that didn’t. The study, published as part of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, led researchers to recommend mask use for both adults and children during in-person learning.

Researchers at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control found that while mask types offer different degrees of protection and said they think more data is needed, they ultimately recommended mask wearing as a “non-pharmaceutical intervention.”

This March study included in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report indicates that county-level COVID-19 cases and death rates dropped increasingly in the 20 days following a mask mandate in that county. Mandates were associated with 0.5 percentage rate drops in the first 1-20 days and 1.1-1.8 percentage point drops between 21-100 days. Researchers highly recommended mask mandates in addition to other mitigation efforts following their work.

Retracted/disputed claims