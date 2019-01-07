DNA Test Results Wrongly Tell Dallas Man He Has Genetic Condition

DNA kits are expected to be one of the hottest gifts this Christmas season. Many people will go one step further and send the raw data from their kit results to a third party lab that offers to reveal even more about your genetic risks for certain diseases.

For a few extra bucks, one Dallas man sent off his data and the results he got back, weren't only scary, they were wrong.

When radiologist resident Dr. Joshua Clayton got his test results back from a popular DNA testing kit, he said didn't think much of them because they were negative and everything seemed fine.

Then, he said, he bought one for his father and the two decided to send their raw results to a third party company that crosschecked for genetic varations linked to diseases.

For more - http://bit.ly/2FdkGlo