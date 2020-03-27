DIY Supplies: 3D Printers Tackle Medical Supply Shortage

Hospitals running low on protective gear and other supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak are getting a bit of high-tech help.

(NBC News) Hospitals across the country running low on medical equipment are getting help from a DIY supply chain utilizing 3D printers.

On the Stoney Brook University campus in New York, the student lab is creating more than 40 plastic face shields each day. They’re being used by staff running a mobile coronavirus testing site nearby.

Charlotte Latin, a day school in North Carolina, has also stepped up efforts. They’ve raised more than $70,000 to print 3D face shields.

Others, including Mass General Hospital in Boston, are exploring 3D printing solutions for shortages of ventilators and N-95 masks.

3D printing may not be the answer for all shortages, but it can be a supplement for the current supply.

Printer maker HP has published designs for parts including hands-free door handles, and Ford Motor Company is 3D printing parts for shields and disposable respirators.

