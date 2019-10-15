Disney+ unveils entire lineup

In a series of tweets, Disney announced the full list of movies and television shows coming to its streaming service in November.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Disney fans, rejoice!

The entire line-up for Disney+ is finally here.

Disney unveiling the full collection of movies and television shows coming to its streaming service.

In a three-hour long YouTube video posted Monday, the company announced the titles in chronological order of release.

Beginning with 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and ending with a Star Wars live-action spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”

Disney+ will be home to hundreds of classic animated films, Disney channel originals, Marvel movies, and more.

The streaming platform launches November 12th for $6.99 a month.

