Disney looks to fans as it takes on Netflix

(FOX NEWS) – Walt Disney – looking to its diehard fans – as it prepares to compete with Netflix in the streaming wars.

According to the Wall Street Journal, hundreds of people attending Disney’s D23 convention Friday signed up for a three-year subscription to Disney Plus.

That’s the company’s upcoming streaming service, at a deep discount.

The journal says enough support for Disney Plus could give the company the an edge over Netflix and Amazon.

Variety reports this is the only discount of this scale Disney plans to offer for signing up for the new service.