Disney launches matching dog and human clothing line

(FOX NEWS) – Calling all pet owners.
Disney wants you to dress up like your dog.
The company revealing a new clothing line which lets humans match with their pups.
Each item features dogs from fan-favorite Disney films, such as the beloved golden retriever from “Up,” or the crew from “101 Dalmatians.”
The collection includes merchandise for both people and pooches ranging from tie-dye jumpers to denim jackets to dog bowls and cups.
All items are now available for purchase on the shop Disney website.