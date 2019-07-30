Disney launches matching dog and human clothing line

The company revealing a new fashion line that lets pet owners match their pooch. Each item features Disney dogs from your favorite animated films.

(FOX NEWS) – Calling all pet owners.

Disney wants you to dress up like your dog.

The company revealing a new clothing line which lets humans match with their pups.

Each item features dogs from fan-favorite Disney films, such as the beloved golden retriever from “Up,” or the crew from “101 Dalmatians.”

The collection includes merchandise for both people and pooches ranging from tie-dye jumpers to denim jackets to dog bowls and cups.

All items are now available for purchase on the shop Disney website.