Disney bedtime hotline lets kids hear messages from favorite characters

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re tired of sounding like a broken record and having some trouble getting the little ones off to bed, Disney’s got your back!
For the second year in a row, fans and families can call the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear six special goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.
Punch in the appropriate number to hear a bedtime message from your favorite Disney character:
- 1 = Mickey
- 2 = Woody
- 3 = Princess Jasmine
- 4 = Princess Anna and Queen Elsa
- 5 = Yoda
- 6 = Spider-Man
The phone number will run from through Sept. 30.
Additionally, Disney Sleep Shop is offering a subscription box to assist in your child’s nighttime routine. It costs $27.99 per box.
Disney’s Sleep Shop also offers items such as plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers and pajama sets.
Sweet dreams!
LATEST STORIES: