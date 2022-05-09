AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Don Harrington Discovery Center, along with the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, will be hosting a two-day event later this month, giving members of the Amarillo community and surrounding areas the chance to learn about how to survive in the wild.

According to a news release from the Don Harrington Discovery Center, the center, along with the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, will host a two-day “Plan to Get Lost” event at 9 a.m. Saturday and at 9 a.m. May 21. The event is a two-day wilderness survival program taking place on the Wildcat Bluff grounds. Attendees will hear from two master naturalists on various topics, including fire, water and shelter while in the wilderness.

Officials said tickets for the two-day program are $25 and will include trail fees, a reference binder to take home as well as the instruction for both days. Participants are asked to bring a day pack, as well as water, lunch and trail snacks.

For more information, and to register for the event, visit either the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s website or the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center’s website.