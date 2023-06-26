AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Looking for a fun activity for the Fourth of July? The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced its celebration that will include “explosive demos” on Saturday.

The celebration, according to a news release, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Discovery Center and will feature family-friendly programming.

Adults can access the fun for $14 while children ages 2-17 can get in for $9. The release added that children one and under are free while senior tickets are $11. Military personnel get in free through Sept. 4 and the museum is open to all for $2 per person with a valid EBT card. The celebration is included with regular admission or a DHDC membership.

Visit the DHDC website for more information on upcoming events.