Discovery Center offers new wizarding event for families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Riddikulus, Obliviate, Accio! Calling all Muggles!

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be turning it’s museum wings into a Wizarding School for one day on Saturday, August 3rd- no acceptance letter needed!

Die-hard Harry Potter fans and families that just love Wizarding and Witchery will revel in this all-day event celebrating the world of magic. From 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m, we will explore this magical world and learn the science behind it.

Wizarding School visitors will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:

  • Mesmerizing Science of Magic Demonstrations by DHDC’s finest Wizards and Witches.
  • Stop by Ollivander’s Wand Shop to make your own magical wand.
  • Attend wizarding classes on topics like ‘Care of Magical Creatures’, ‘Potions’, and ‘Charms’.
  • Learn about our night sky with our astronomy lessons in the Space Theater every hour, beginning at 11 a.m.
  • Dive in to Muggle Studies while taking apart a full size car.
  • Get sorted and earn house points throughout the day in your classes.

Wizarding School is generously sponsored by Exceptional Emergency Center. Admission for this event is $3 per person for members and $3 plus regular admission per person for non-members.

