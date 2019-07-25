Discovery Center offers new wizarding event for families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Riddikulus, Obliviate, Accio! Calling all Muggles!

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be turning it’s museum wings into a Wizarding School for one day on Saturday, August 3rd- no acceptance letter needed!

Die-hard Harry Potter fans and families that just love Wizarding and Witchery will revel in this all-day event celebrating the world of magic. From 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m, we will explore this magical world and learn the science behind it.

Wizarding School visitors will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:

Mesmerizing Science of Magic Demonstrations by DHDC’s finest Wizards and Witches.

Stop by Ollivander’s Wand Shop to make your own magical wand.

Attend wizarding classes on topics like ‘Care of Magical Creatures’, ‘Potions’, and ‘Charms’.

Learn about our night sky with our astronomy lessons in the Space Theater every hour, beginning at 11 a.m.

Dive in to Muggle Studies while taking apart a full size car.

Get sorted and earn house points throughout the day in your classes.

Wizarding School is generously sponsored by Exceptional Emergency Center. Admission for this event is $3 per person for members and $3 plus regular admission per person for non-members.