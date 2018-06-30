Discovery Center Celebrates with Explode! Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - July fourth celebrations are already underway with the Don Harrington Discovery Center hosting their Fourth of July event, Explode!

Explode! Is a fun family event to celebrate America's Independence Day.

Amazing combustion and explosions happen every half hour while participants make patriotic crafts.

Other activities included a dunking booth, Mentos and soda experiments, and a nitrogen cannon.

