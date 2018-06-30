Discovery Center Celebrates with Explode!
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - July fourth celebrations are already underway with the Don Harrington Discovery Center hosting their Fourth of July event, Explode!
Explode! Is a fun family event to celebrate America's Independence Day.
Amazing combustion and explosions happen every half hour while participants make patriotic crafts.
Other activities included a dunking booth, Mentos and soda experiments, and a nitrogen cannon.
