‘Discover For a Dollar’ on June 21

‘Discover For a Dollar’ is June 21 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Discover family, fun and science for just $1 per person in the evening!

Enjoy an evening at the Discovery Center complete with Space Theater shows, live science demonstrations, and critter encounters. Plus enjoy all of our exhibits, including our summer exhibit, Shapes of Sounds!

Admission is only $1 per person, and free for members. Sponsored by KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14

EXPLODE!

July 2 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Launch your family’s Independence Day week with a bang! Join us as we explore the science of combustion at this family-friendly Independence Day event. We’ll celebrate the USA with combustions and explosions every half-hour, and patriotic crafts and activities for all ages.

$5 per person for admission and a wristband to participate in all activities. Veterans and active military members are admitted Free with I.D.

Explode is generously sponsored by Exceptional Emergency Center.

