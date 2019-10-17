Dinosaur Train’s Buddy to visit the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The curious young Tyrannosaurus Rex named Buddy will stomp into the area for a visit in October.

The star of the PBS Kids series Dinosaur Train, who was adopted by a friendly Pteranodon family, will appear in Amarillo and Canyon between Oct. 12 and 17.

Planned events include:

Dinosaur Club at Amarillo Public Library North Branch, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave., from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Activities will include stories and crafts; admission is free.

Family Night at McDonald’s, 400 E. Amarillo Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17. Activities will include crafts and photos with Buddy.

Other events may be added to the schedule.

“Character visits like this are a wonderful way for us to connect with our youngest audience members,” said Cullen Lutz, Panhandle PBS’s community engagement coordinator. “The smiles and excitement on children’s faces make every event a joyful occasion.

“With Buddy, we’re thrilled to encourage the exploration of life science and natural history through discovery, play and reading,” Lutz said.

Dinosaur Train airs on at 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays on Panhandle PBS and at 3:30 and 11:30 p.m. daily on our 24/7 PBS Kids channel.

Buddy the Dinosaur’s visit is made possible by Bank of America, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Street Toyota, Westgate Mall and McDonald’s of Amarillo.