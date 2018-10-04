Dine United to Benefit United Way This October

During the month of October individuals and families can help those who are most in need in our community by dining out at participating restaurants. When you dine out, you make a difference.

Dine United is a community-wide effort among local dining establishments to generate awareness and support for the United Way. These restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.

Below is a list of the United Way’s restaurant partners.

Please mention “Dine United for United Way” when ordering.

Dates are as followed:

Thursday, October 4 – Barrel & Pie – 11am-2pm & 4pm-10pm

Thursday, October 11 – Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub – 11am-10pm

Wednesday, October 17 – Hometown Happy Hour – Buffalo Wild Wings (Coulter location) – 5pm-8pm

Tuesday, October 23 – Home Plate Diner – All Day (11am-9pm)

Tuesday, October 30 – Lost Cajun – All Day (10:30am-9pm)

ANNUAL HOMETOWN HAPPY HOUR TO BENEFIT UNITED WAY

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will be having their annual Hometown Happy Hour at Buffalo Wild Wings on 5416 Coulter, Wednesday, October 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge to participate which includes the all you can eat buffet. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon’s 2018 Campaign.

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon’s allocable dollars fund the programs of: AISD-Set for Success Adult Education GED Program, Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol & Drugs, Amarillo Wesley Community Center, American Red Cross-Texas Panhandle Chapter, Boys Scouts of America-Golden Spread Council, Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo, Buckner Children & Family Services, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle/Hunger Project, Children’s Learning Centers of Amarillo, COHS-Nurse Family Partnership, Epilepsy Foundation Texas-West Texas, Family Support Services of Amarillo, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, Jan Werner Adult Day Care Center, PRPC/Area Agency on Aging-FoodNet, and The Salvation Army of Amarillo.

Poverty Prevention Programs: AISD-Padres Colaboradores Leadership Program and Family Support Services-STI & Unplanned Pregnancy Initiative