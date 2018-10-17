Dine Out in October and Help Raise Money for the United Way

Local residents are encouraged to dine out in October, as part of the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s “Dine United” fundraising campaign.

The local United Way is trying to raise $4 million for community programs like education, income, health and basic needs.

“Our team over at the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon,” Volunteer Julio Salazar said. ”They work really hard to come up with some different ways, and some neat ideas, so that way we can get people involved and engaged so they can enjoy a night out while also benefitting a great cause.”

The United Way is partnering with local restaurants, like Moondoggy’s and The Lost Cajun, to raise money by eating out.

On a designated day, the restaurants will donate 10-15% of the day’s proceeds to the United Way.

“They help support the community,” Moondoggy’s manager Mason Mason said. “As a restaurant, we want to be known for helping the community and helping people out.”

The remaining days for Dine United include:

Tuesday, October 23 – Home Plate Diner – All Day (11am-9pm)

Tuesday, October 30 – Lost Cajun – All Day (10:30am-9pm)