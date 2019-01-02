Dimmitt Police Looking for Missing Man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Dimmitt Police Department

DIMMITT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Dimmitt Police Department needs help in finding a missing man.

Police said Eddie Suniga has been missing since 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

He is described as 5' 9", 140 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Suniga was last seen wearing a heavy brown work jacket, a Texas Longhorns sweater, and blue jeans.

Officials said it is believed he is on foot, but in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, contact the Dimmitt Police Department at 806-647-4545 or the Castro County Sheriff's Office 806-647-3311.