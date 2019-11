CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting 64-year-old Van Hopson died after his motorcycle hit a deer on SH 86 Sunday evening.

Officials say Hopson was driving was westbound on SH 86 when it struck a deer in the road.

Hopson was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Hopson was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.