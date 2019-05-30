Digital Tools for Small Businesses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

May is Small Business Awareness Month. Mary Ellen Coe, Google’s President-Global Customer Solutions discusses how digital tools can help a small business grow.    

Small Business Facts:

  • Small businesses are three times more likely to gain customers if they are digital
  • Only 53% of businesses in the U.S. have a website that positions them to thrive in the digital economy
  • 8 out of 10 are not fully utilizing the power of digital tools

Mary Ellen’s tips include:

  • How to build a website
  • Understanding how your website is performing
  • Easy ways to gain customers through advertising 
  • Small business workshops to help you grow your business
  • How to grow with Google can help meet their needs
  • How to turn glowing customer reviews into marketing: posters, window decals, and social media
  • How to find interest in your products overseas
  • How to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps for free
  • How to advertise locally and grow your customer base.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss