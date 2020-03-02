Digital Exclusive: Rattlesnake Roundup bites Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (YourBasin) – As you start to travel east of the Permian Basin you leave the oil rigs behind and see the tall wind turbines in the sky. Though Sweetwater is the wind capital of the world, it also hosts the world’s largest rattlesnake roundup in the world. The Sweetwater Jaycees opened their facilities for a glimpse of their annual event that is held during the second weekend of March.

“Don’t be afraid. Come out and have fun. We’re about safety. We’re about education. We are Sweetwater Jaycees come out and see us,” says Rob McCann, Jaycees PR Director















This year marks the 62nd annual Rattlesnake Roundup. The event is hosted at the Sweetwater Coliseum for three days. However, the event kicks off with the Rattlesnake Parade on Thursday, March, 12th and the day concludes with the Miss Snake Charmer Pageant.

“It’s definitely different. It’s nothing I’m use to. It’s out of my comfort zone but it’s very unique. I’m very glad I did it. It’s just so much fun. I’m meeting so many great girls that are just the best and then, you know just, skinning a snake is something not everyone gets to do so that was cool,” says Isabell Ortega, Miss Snake Charmer contestant

The event will continue Friday, March, 13th, with the coliseum opening their doors at 8 a.m. and next door at 9 a.m. starts the gun, knife, and coin show. Guide hunts will be available throughout the weekend for people to go out past the city limits and learn about rattlesnakes. Flea markets surround the coliseum along with food vendors.

The three-day event brings in roughly 8.4 million dollars for the Sweetwater economy according to McCann. He says it is an understatement to call this event huge for Sweetwater for the impact it brings. For more information or a schedule, you can click here.