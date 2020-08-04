Digital Exclusive: Ector County ISD teacher shares her virtual classroom

ODESSA, Texas (YourBasin) – Ector County ISD begins the 2020-2021 school year next week, starting with phase one of their phase-in plan, and one teacher is showing off her virtual classroom.

“I actually can’t take credit for it. I took a lot of inspiration from teachers that share their ideas on TikTok,” said Adelle Perez, a geometry teacher at OCTECHS.

Courtesy of Adelle Perez

From TikTok, Perez saw this as an opportunity to create an engaging tool for students.

In the video, Perez has a variety of tabs for students. From course materials to classroom guidelines, Perez has created the virtual classroom so students can stay connected, even while they learn from home.

OCTECHS will provide a hybrid style instruction this year, according to Perez, meaning some students will meet face-to-face while others meet online, and switch the next day.

Perez will also be live streaming from her classroom for students learning from home.

“I think we need to find ways that we can kind of help serve both students, ones that are face-to-face, and ones that are at home all at the same time,” said Perez. “We can do a little live session and give them our lesson in real-time. That way, if they have a question in real-time we can answer it.”

She also says teachers need to take the next step in implementing technology in the classroom beyond the pandemic.

“It’s going to be the best foot forward that we could have. Even before this time, all the shutdown and things like that but even to years to come,” said Perez. “Technology is such an engaging tool.”

In these unique times, she has created an engaging environment virtually and in-person.

“I think it’s important for teachers to embrace technology these days and kind of not just think of it as a this is what we’re doing now, kind of thing,” said Perez. “Think of ways to implement this throughout the years for years to come.”