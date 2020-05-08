Digital Exclusive: CHAT numbers on the rise for Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (YourBasin) – On April 9 during the Unified Command Team conference, Midland County Judge announced CHAT (County Health Assessment Tool) for residents in the county. The tool would be used to monitor the public’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the launch, the tool has seen 985 subscribers.

“The main thing I would like to impart is anybody who is not apart of it please be apart because the more people we get on it, it’s just the more information we have,” says Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.

And, that includes every segment of the population. The age group 29 is the second lowest response for CHAT. The tool is available in Spanish but according to Johnson, only one person has subscribed.

Based on the start of CHAT Johnson stated in terms of symptoms, the response was very high.

“We had a larger number of folks with symptoms in the beginning when we started on a very small percentage of people responding,” says Johnson.

At the beginning of the tool, the county used the three symptoms the CDC listed. As subscribers registered the symptoms percentage decreased. Later, the CDC added new symptoms related to COVID which the county saw a small increase in the percentage.

“If there is an uptick, if we see a swing going up, we can make sure all supplies are in place. Maybe we will have to utilize more of the hospital space dedicated to something like COVID-19. It gives us information to work with,” says Johnson.

Valuable information to use for the future and potentially save the lives of others as the county continues to battle this pandemic.

To subscribe to CHAT, text CHAT to 432-287-7337. The service will ask three questions. First question your zip code. Second, your age group. Lastly, have you been experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

After you subscribe, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday it will ask you if you have experienced any symptoms.