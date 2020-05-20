Different ways area school districts plan to do graduation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While Amarillo ISD is doing what they call a hybrid graduation, other area school districts have decided on a range of other options to celebrate the class of 2020.

In the video above we mention the plans for both Dumas ISD and Perryton ISD. to see the full statements and plans for both school districts respectively, click here and here.

In Amarillo, Ascension Academy’s small graduating class of 13 will have an outdoor in-person graduation on Friday.

“Our students were very very clear on wanting to do something live, on-campus if at all possible, they didn’t want to do a virtual graduation,” said Bill Summerhill, Ascension Academy’s head of school. “Well given the fact that we have 13 graduates, we have a little easier time doing that than big schools would.”

Panhandle ISD also has its graduation this Friday, but it will be a drive-thru graduation on the town’s main street.

Brent Kirkland, Panhandle High School’s Principal said, “Parents park on each side of that street, put a stage out in the middle of the street and have our students drive up one by one get out, walk up, get their diploma and walk back. We just felt like that was our safest way to protect our community.”