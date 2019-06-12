Diets are not one size fits all

Everyday there is a new “break through” fad diet but research suggests there is no “perfect” diet.

New evidence shows there is no “one size fits all diet”.

Meaning no two people respond exactly the same to food.

In a study of more than 1,000 participants, researchers from Kings College London and Massachusetts General Hospital discover each person’s body reacts differently to the same foods, even identical twins.

The experiment measured a subject’s blood sugar, insulin and fat levels after each meal giving insight into how each person digested and processed food.

The team hopes to continue the research with an app that creates a personalized diet plan based on a person’s nutritional needs and body functions.