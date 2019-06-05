Dietary supplements are harming teenagers

Some alarming news on the health front.

Teenagers using dietary supplements to lose or gain weight or build muscle could be putting themselves at risk for serious harm and even death.

A new study published Wednesday took a look at health problems that happened after kids, teens or young adults took vitamins or health supplements.

The researchers, led by doctors at the Harvard School of Public Health, identified 977 separate cases – 40 percent of which involved trips to an emergency room, hospitalization, disability or death and found supplements, not vitamins, were responsible for the majority of the incidents.

The study did not examine the precise ways the supplements and vitamins were ingested, nor did it look at specific ingredients.

The Council for Responsible Nutrition, which represents many supplement manufacturers, says the vast majority of dietary supplements are safe.

Writing in a statement, “this article focuses on outlier products that do not come from responsible industry. C.R.N. Acknowledges that there is a problem with tainted, illegal products masquerading as dietary supplements, and urges consumers to choose products made by responsible companies.”

But the authors of the study say there are two ways dietary supplements cause harm: Either they contained dangerous ingredients not listed on the label, or users were combining them with other supplements or prescription medications.