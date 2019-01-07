Diabetes & Your Eyes

(KPLC) Managing health can be a tedious task for people with diabetes.



Everything from blood sugar to cholesterol require additional monitoring for those with the disease, but one organ needs special attention: the eyes.



People with diabetes are at a higher risk for issues in the eye than those without the disease.



“It’s not just one of those things that’s theoretical,” says ophthalmologist Dr. Margaret Carter. “A lot of people will have problems with diabetic eye [and] diabetes if they have it for many years and it’s uncontrolled.”



Diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy are two conditions that occur. So, optometrists suggest people with Type 1 diabetes have their eyes checked every three to five years.



If you’re a Type 2 diabetic, they recommend you have your eyes checked every six months to a year, unless complications arise.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2Aws1IN