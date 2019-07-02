DHDC hosting Explode!, a fun family event to celebrate the U.S.A. tonight

The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) will host Explode!, a fun family event to celebrate the U.S.A.

This year’s event will again occur on July 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Get ready for amazing combustions and explosions every half-hour, and patriotic crafts and activities for all ages.

Just $5 per person admits each guest to the Discovery Center to enjoy the summer exhibits, including Sounds of Shapes and all of the Explode! activities. All-American treats will be served which include refreshing water compliments of Sonic and FREE hot dogs provided by DHDC and cooked by the Bell cook team, and for $1 each- yummy snow cones by Snoball Stop.

Veterans and active military members will be admitted FREE to thank them for their service to our great nation.

Tickets are on sale now at dhdc.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the evening of July 2nd. There will be fun for all to enjoy both inside and outside the DHDC.

Here’s an overview of all the great things attendees will enjoy at Explode!: