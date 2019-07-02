DHDC hosting Explode!, a fun family event to celebrate the U.S.A. tonight

The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) will host Explode!, a fun family event to celebrate the U.S.A.
This year’s event will again occur on July 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Get ready for amazing combustions and explosions every half-hour, and patriotic crafts and activities for all ages.
Just $5 per person admits each guest to the Discovery Center to enjoy the summer exhibits, including Sounds of Shapes and all of the Explode! activities. All-American treats will be served which include refreshing water compliments of Sonic and FREE hot dogs provided by DHDC and cooked by the Bell cook team, and for $1 each- yummy snow cones by Snoball Stop.
Veterans and active military members will be admitted FREE to thank them for their service to our great nation.
Tickets are on sale now at dhdc.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the evening of July 2nd. There will be fun for all to enjoy both inside and outside the DHDC.
Here’s an overview of all the great things attendees will enjoy at Explode!:
- Patriotic Crafts and Activities
- Water Rockets – see how high in the sky you can launch our ‘rockets’!
- Firework Art – create your own masterpieces, without the fire!
- Oobleck – our popular oobleck pool will be back by popular demand!
- Dunk Tank – our police officers are always great sports, taking turns in our dunk tank! Here’s your chance to dunk some of Amarillo’s finest.
- Explore and Play with our sidewalk chalk, bubbles and corn hole outside.
- Combustion, Launches, and Explosions Every Half Hour
- Fire Power- Feel the explosive power of a fire hose. Amarillo firefighters will be here to hose guests down to beat theheat…or just for fun!
- Mentos and Soda Geysers – A fountain of red, white and blue fun is a feast for the eyes!
- Trashcan Chaos- Wait and watch for the air to fill with colored balls as they shoot out of a trashcan and into the air using liquid nitrogen. Try not to jump at the explosive sound it makes.
- Elephant Toothpaste- If Elephants did use toothpaste, this is what it would look like! See how a few small ingredients grow into huge blobs of paste.
- Nitrogen Cannon- “Watch as we make a giant cloud that will shoot 10 feet in the air!”