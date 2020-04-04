DHCD confirms first positive COVID-19 case in Dallam County

News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:
dallam hartley counties hospital_1553110129678.jpg.jpg

Dalhart, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in Dallam County.

On Saturday, April 4, Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District said they received a positive COVID-19 test result for a patient in living in Dallam County. DHCHD said the patient that tested positive for the virus was tested outside of the district.

DHCHD also said there will be an investigation into who the patient came into contact with recently, and those listed will be contacted privately.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss