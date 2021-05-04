Devon Hunter issues an apology

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Suspended Virginia Tech football player Devon Hunter issued a statement on his twitter page saying he took a plea deal on misdemeanor and felony strangulation to cause wound or injury charges in Montgomery County from last year. Also on the statement he apologized to his family, Virginia Tech, the football coaches and staff, teammates and fans.

Virginia Tech suspended Hunter last September indefinitely.

Here below is Hunter’s statement:

“With a sincere and humble heart, I submit this statement: First, I apologize to my mother, sister, brother, family, extended family, and friends. I love you all and thank you for your support and prayers. Next, I apologize to Virginia Tech, the football coaches and staff, my teammates, and all of Hokie nation for not living up to the standards of Virginias Polytechnical Institute. Although the accusations that led to my arrest and subsequent suspension were greatly exaggerated, I must acknowledge where my behavior may have contributed to the escalation of the incident. I was raised by a single mother, whom I love dearly. She has always taught me to cherish and respect ladies, making this incident even more of an embarrassment. I regret hurting you the most, Maw, in no way do I condone domestic violence. I also encourage individuals, male or female, in a situation that compromises their physical or mental wellbeing to remove themselves and seek help from the proper authority. Those closest to me wished that I fought these allegations until I was vindicated. However, to no longer delay me completing college and continuing in the pursuit of my life’s dreams, I have accepted a plea. This was the most challenging decision of my life. Again, I humbly ask for the forgiveness of Virginia Tech, the athletics department, my team, and the fans. I regret any disappointment I may have caused you. To those following my journey and praying for me to return to football, I want to do nothing more than make you proud of me on and off the field.”