Detroit Bus Driver Dies After Emotional Coronavirus Warning

Jason Hargrove was vocal about his job and concerns with COVID-19, urging people to take it seriously before he contracted the virus.

(WDIV) A Detroit bus driver has died of COVID-19 after voicing his concerns about inadequate safety measures on the job.

Jason Hargrove posted a video complaining about coughing passengers, urging folks to “take this seriously” on March 21st.

Union president Glenn Tolbert said he’s devastated by Hargrove’s death.

Tolbert said buses are being cleaned more often and drivers were given gloves and a mask.

“It looks like we didn’t do enough,” Tolbert said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/39G3Vdc

