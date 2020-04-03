Detroit Bus Driver Dies After Emotional Coronavirus Warning

(WDIV) A Detroit bus driver has died of COVID-19 after voicing his concerns about inadequate safety measures on the job.
Jason Hargrove posted a video complaining about coughing passengers, urging folks to “take this seriously” on March 21st.
Union president Glenn Tolbert said he’s devastated by Hargrove’s death.
Tolbert said buses are being cleaned more often and drivers were given gloves and a mask.
“It looks like we didn’t do enough,” Tolbert said.
Read more: https://bit.ly/39G3Vdc
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- PHOTOS: Bottomed out on toilet paper
- ‘Year of Fear’: In the Rio Grande Valley, a border closes, and signs of a wall as the pandemic spreads
- Cornyn: Amarillo to Receive $1M in Coronavirus Recovery Funds
- Albuquerque Police Go All Out For Birthday Parade
- State of Texas reports more cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains