Dermatologists say you're washing your face wrong

When it comes to washing your face you may be doing it all wrong.

Dermatologists talking to “Insider Magazine” are cleaning up some personal hygiene myths.

For starters using regular soap and water can hurt your face.

Most common soaps remove your skin's natural oils and dry it out.

Dermatologists recommend using cleansers instead but, say you shouldn't use washcloths or mechanical devices to scrub your face.

Experts say these make tiny cuts in your skin and can irritate it, which causes more oil to form.

Doctor Shasa Hu from the American Academy of Dermatology says avoiding face washing in the shower is also false adding, the steam helps you exfoliate your pores and gives you cleaner skin.