Dependable Plumbing raising money for breast cancer during October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another day, another drain cleaning job for the guys at Dependable Plumbing.

“Well it is dirty for sure, there’s no way around that. Just opening up a system and cleaning it out the best we can to do what we can to clear drains and make them flow,” said Aaron Gonzales, Dependable Plumbing Operating Partner.

It’s a job they do multiple times a day throughout the year.

“We’ve got two drain trucks and they knock out about five to 10 a day,” said Bryan Walker, Dependable Plumbing.

But the ones they’ve done recently mean a bit more.

“The whole month of October, every drain call that has a cleanout, we’re donating 10 percent to the Harrington Foundation to help find a cure to breast cancer. We decided to do this to give back to the community. We’ve been blessed by everybody here in the Texas panhandle, we just want to give back to everybody,” said Gonzales.

Walker and the rest of the crew work diligently until the drain cleaning is done. Sending that water and hopefully cancer down the drain. Now they move on to their next job, helping out even more.

To learn more about Dependable Plumbing and their mission to help raise cancer awareness, click here.