Department of Health to present COVID-19 forums in Roswell and Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) will present the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus and the department’s role in preparing for it at two public forums in southeast New Mexico Friday, March 6th at the following locations and times:

Roswell:

9 – 10 am

Roswell Performing Arts Center

Eastern New Mexico University

52 University Boulevard

Clovis:

1 – 2 pm

Clovis-Carver Public Library

701 N. Main St.

Community leaders, local health providers and the public are welcome.

Department of Health leadership will provide a short presentation followed by a question and answer session immediately following.

In addition to these local forums, the NMDOH has a dedicated novel coronavirus webpage that is updated regularly at https://cv.nmhealth.org.