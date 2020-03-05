Department of Health to present COVID-19 forums in Roswell and Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) will present the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus and the department’s role in preparing for it at two public forums in southeast New Mexico Friday, March 6th at the following locations and times:

Roswell:

  • 9 – 10 am
  • Roswell Performing Arts Center
  • Eastern New Mexico University
  • 52 University Boulevard

Clovis:

  • 1 – 2 pm
  • Clovis-Carver Public Library
  • 701 N. Main St.

Community leaders, local health providers and the public are welcome.

Department of Health leadership will provide a short presentation followed by a question and answer session immediately following.

In addition to these local forums, the NMDOH has a dedicated novel coronavirus webpage that is updated regularly at https://cv.nmhealth.org.

