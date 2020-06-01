Demonstrators gather in Edinburg to protest for justice in George Floyd murder

News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters gather in Edinburg (source: Salvador Castro CBS 4)

EDINBURG, Texas — A peaceful protest in Edinburg on Saturday called for justice for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the organizers, the event was set up to call for justice for the murder of all black people murdered by police.

Additionally, organizers hope to address the “anti blackness [sic] in the valley.”

While organizers rescheduled the event to June 6, people came out on Saturday anyway to show support for the cause.

On Monday, Minnesota native George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee onto his neck.

Since then, protests have erupted across the country as people rally for justice in his honor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss