Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts Lisa Cherry Health Fair

The Amarillo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted the Lisa Cherry Health Fair.

On Saturday, June 1, there was a free health fair at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.

The event featured vendors, medical screenings and community resources. This year the event also included free 30-minute beginner yoga sessions along with free smoothies.

“Today we are having our Lisa Cherry Health Fair,” Allison Robertson, the events organizer, stated. “We’ve been doing this for a very long time, it’s just something we like to do to give back to the community and create awareness about health in our community. It’s great for us to help and bring those health vendors and information to this community.”

The event was held in partnership with Haven Health and City of Amarillo Department of Public Health.