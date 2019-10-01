Decorate your yard with Beetlejuice’s sandworm

(FOX NEWS) — If you’ve been searching for the perfect pop culture inspired Halloween decoration look no further than an inflatable sandworm from the movie “Beetlejuice”.

It’s showtime!

Home Depot is stocking its shelves with spooky Halloween decorations and this striped mystical creature stands tall amongst the rest.

Measuring in at just under ten feet tall is an inflatable sandworm best known for terrorizing the recently deceased Barbara and Adam in the iconic film “Beetlejuice”.

The sandworm self inflates, lights up, spins its tongue and is sure to give any passersby a fright.

This blow-up creature of the underworld can be yours for about two hundred dollars.