Deaths from drugs, alcohol, suicide at all-time high in US

Americans dying from drugs, alcohol, and suicide have reached a record high, according to research released Wednesday.

Researchers from the Commonwealth Fund analyzed data from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. And monitored nearly 50 factors that impact health, like health insurance, access to doctors, obesity and lifestyle risks, assigning each state a score based on these factors.

Findings showed drug overdoses are more frequent in West Virginia and Ohio, which saw around 58 and 46 deaths per 100,000 residents.

The Commonwealth Fund, pointing out the rate of drug overdose deaths more than doubled in the US between 2005 and 2017.

Research also showing u.S. Suicide rates are up almost 30 percent since 2005, while alcohol-related deaths have steadily grown by about 4 percent for much of this decade with people who died at higher rates by suicide or from alcohol, than from drugs, living in Montana, Nebraska, the Dakotas, Oregon and Wyoming.

Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Washington, Connecticut and Vermont were given the best scores overall.