Death of Clements Unit correctional officer may be related to COVID-19, TDCJ says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the death of a Clements Unit correctional officer may be related to COVID-19.

On Friday, April 17, TDCJ said the officer was found at home after suffering from an apparent stroke.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, April 18, TDCJ said a COVID-19 test came back positive.

TDCJ officials said it is believed that the virus contributed to his death.

Officials also said there are eight additional positive employee cases associated with the Clements Unit at this time, as well as four positive offender cases.

