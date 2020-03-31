Dealing with abuse while in quarantine

AMARILLO, Texas- In 2019 Family Support Services helped more than 300 people escape abusive situations.

Even though they can not be at their office they said they do not plan on stopping now.

“We want everyone to know that our hotline is still operating that we still have our safe house,” Michelle Shields, Director of Emergency Housing Services at FSS.

Abuse can be mental, physical, emotional or verbal and those dealing with it may find themselves in a tougher situation during this time.

“We at family support services are really concerned about survivors who are going to experience a different type of abuse, with these new mandates to be isolated,” Shields stated.

Often, abusers use isolation as a way to control their victims, and the organization says every situation is unique.

“Each situation is very different and so we want to reach out to survivors and help them to figure out what the best solutions are going to be for them and their family.”

FSS warns that abusers may try and use the coronavirus pandemic as a way to keep victims trapped.

The organization is still working hard to keep everyone safe.

“Our safe house is in operation and we’re using less staff and we’re working with all the best practices through the CDC,” Shields explained.

Family Support Services said they understand not everyone feels safe calling their hotline.

Those who do not feel comfortable calling are asked to send a text to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

