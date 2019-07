Older adults are dying from falling.

Dutch researchers studied national vital statistics data from 2000 through 2016.

In 2000 over 8,600 adults over the age of 75 died following a fall.

But in 2016 that number increased to over 25,000!

When it comes to gender, men were more likely to suffer a fatal fall.

Experts say the reasons for the increases are unknown at this time.