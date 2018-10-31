Deadline to Apply for Boards/Commissions is Nov. 1
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Residents wanting to serve on City of Amarillo advisory and regulatory boards and commissions need to apply by Nov. 1.
Advisory and regulatory boards and commissions establish a means for the public to make policy recommendations to Amarillo City Council, especially under their particular area of expertise.
In order to keep applications current, applications are valid for a period of one year. For example, residents who previously applied for a board or commission in October 2017 will need to reapply.
For information about the application process to serve on a board or commission, go to www.amarillo.gov. Online applications are available under the City Hall option – Candidate Form.
For more information contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.
