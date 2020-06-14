Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. killed in Tennessee crash

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 16: Hank Williams, Jr. performs at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/NEXSTAR) — The 27-year-old daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a crash Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, when she crashed around 7:45 p.m. along Highway 79 near Antioch Road. The SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the median and rolled over, traveling across the northbound lanes and coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Troopers said Williams-Dunning was killed in the crash. Her 29-year-old husband, Tyler Dunning, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where his condition was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

