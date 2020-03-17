Dallas closes bars, gyms; prohibits dining in and restricts gatherings to 50 people

News

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Dallas has implemented restrictions to try to halt the spread of coronavirus, including closing businesses where people could come in close contact.

Bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities will be closed. The city also prohibited dining in at restaurants and gatherings of more than 50 people. The changes are an effort to practice social distancing, keeping people apart and providing less of an opportunity for the virus to spread.

City of Dallas Emergency RegulationsDownload

The regulations go into effect just before midnight Monday and will continue until they are rescinded or expire.

Anyone found to violate the regulations could be fined between $50 and $2,000.

More Coronavirus Coverage

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss