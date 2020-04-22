Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District reports first COVID-19 death

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting its first COVID-19 death.
The Dalhart OEM said the patient lived in Hartley County.
Dalhart OEM said an investigation indicated the case was contracted from a positive family member.
Officials told us the patient had been quarantined with a positive family member since the family member tested positive.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:10 p.m. on April 22, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|3
|–
|1
|Deaf Smith
|16
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|25
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|162
|2
|33
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|3
|Potter
|204
|5
|30
|Quay
|3
|1
|–
|Randall
|125
|3
|30
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|4
|–
|–
|Sherman
|10
|–
|–
|Swisher
|6
|–
|1
|Texas
|34
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|TOTAL
|666
|15
|128
