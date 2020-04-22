Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District reports first COVID-19 death

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting its first COVID-19 death.

The Dalhart OEM said the patient lived in Hartley County.

Dalhart OEM said an investigation indicated the case was contracted from a positive family member.

Officials told us the patient had been quarantined with a positive family member since the family member tested positive.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:10 p.m. on April 22, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 1 – – Beaver 2 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Curry 10 – – Dallam 3 – 1 Deaf Smith 16 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 25 – 9 Hansford 1 – 1 Hartley 1 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 9 – 1 Moore 162 2 33 Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 3 Potter 204 5 30 Quay 3 1 – Randall 125 3 30 Roberts 1 – – Roosevelt 4 – – Sherman 10 – – Swisher 6 – 1 Texas 34 1 2 Wheeler 1 TOTAL 666 15 128

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: