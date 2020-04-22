Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District reports first COVID-19 death

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District is reporting its first COVID-19 death.

The Dalhart OEM said the patient lived in Hartley County.

Dalhart OEM said an investigation indicated the case was contracted from a positive family member.

Officials told us the patient had been quarantined with a positive family member since the family member tested positive.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:10 p.m. on April 22, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Curry10
Dallam31
Deaf Smith162
Donley248
Gray259
Hansford11
Hartley11
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore162233
Oldham31
Parmer3
Potter204530
Quay31
Randall125330
Roberts1
Roosevelt4
Sherman10
Swisher61
Texas3412
Wheeler1
TOTAL66615128
