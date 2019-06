DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a dog in an abandoned grain bin Thursday night near north us 87 near Potter road.

Officials say the dog fell into a grain bin chasing a rabbit.

To rescue the dog, firefighters performed a technical rescue into the bin.

Five Dalhart VFD units responded along with Dallam County Sheriff’s office.