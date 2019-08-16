Dalhart Police looking for Kenneth Wayne Fleming

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dalhart Police is looking for 29-year-old Kenneth Wayne Fleming.

Fleming is wanted for multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants in Dalhart, Dallam and Hartley Counties. In a recent incident, several weapons were recovered so it should be assumed he may be armed and dangerous.

Officials say anyone caught with him will be handled as aiding and hindering the apprehension of a known fugitive and will go to jail with him.

A Crime Stoppers reward has been issued for his capture. If you know of his location please call dispatch at (806) 244-5544